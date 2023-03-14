A thrift shop selling low cost items to local residents in St Cleer are going from strength to strength providing support for their local community.
They have proven so popular that the shop has had to extend its opening hours.
The thrift shop, initially set up to provide low cost school uniform for St Cleer and Liskeard School, now sells new or nearly new adult and children’s items which have been kindly donated by local residents, friends and family members.
The shop, situated near the rear of the Memorial Hall in St Cleer, is now open every Thursday morning between 10am and 12pm and on the first Saturday of the month between 10am and 1pm.
The thrift shop project is entirely volunteer led with all the takings used to support the upkeep of the hall. All the clothing donations are placed in clothes bank containers and are sorted by Suzanne Horsfield and her father John Ball.
All new and nearly new items are given to Diane Stevenson who launders or steam cleans and price them ready for her to sell in the thrift shop. Other items are bagged and sent to third world countries. The shop has also been able to supply clothing to Ukrainian refugees living in the area.
Clothes and bric a brac are also taken to Open Doors (near the church) each Friday from 10am to 12pm to sell during their regular coffee morning.
Arrangements can be made to visit the shop outside of opening times by emailing [email protected] or through Facebook. Card payments are accepted.