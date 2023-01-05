LOCALS are being asked to take part and get involved with helping to look after the community woodland at Pentiddy woods. 

A fun and rewarding way to give a little back to a local community project in its 20th year, the days will provide a great way to meet new people, learn new skills, spend time in the woods and have fun. 

A spokesperson said: “Come along and bring family, friends and dogs (on leads), those that help will have the option to take a share of the timber. Bring hand tools and work gloves if you have them, there will also be a small supply available. No experience necessary. Work will suit all abilities and ages.”

The days will be on January 22, February 19, and March 19 from 11am to 3pm. 

There will also be home made soup, bread and cake. For more information contact [email protected]