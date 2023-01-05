LOCALS are being asked to take part and get involved with helping to look after the community woodland at Pentiddy woods.
A fun and rewarding way to give a little back to a local community project in its 20th year, the days will provide a great way to meet new people, learn new skills, spend time in the woods and have fun.
A spokesperson said: “Come along and bring family, friends and dogs (on leads), those that help will have the option to take a share of the timber. Bring hand tools and work gloves if you have them, there will also be a small supply available. No experience necessary. Work will suit all abilities and ages.”
The days will be on January 22, February 19, and March 19 from 11am to 3pm.