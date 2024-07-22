“A PLACE to be, a place to breathe, and a place to thrive.”
That’s just part of the vision as the team at Tamar Valley National Landscape sets out to create a Management Plan for the next five years.
The team is asking for the public’s help to decide their priorities and activities from 2025 to 2030.
“We want to know what you value most about the Tamar Valley area, what you think might be enhanced and your thoughts on what we should focus on,” said manager Sarah Gibson.
The Tamar Valley was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1995. Over the past 29 years, the team has secured £16-million of investment and delivered 343 projects for the community and wider public.
A name change last year reflects the role protected landscapes have in addressing climate change and nature depletion and improving wellbeing.
“We have a unique opportunity to make a real difference to protect our landscape, the nature it supports and our communities that live and work in the Tamar Valley,” says Sarah.
“We’re really keen to hear what matters most to you, and how we can strengthen our efforts to conserve and enhance natural beauty.”
The team from Tamar Valley National Landscape will be holding a number of face-to-face consultation events throughout September and October, where you’ll be able to comment on the first draft of the Management Plan.
“You will also hear more about long-term plans to shape a vision for 2055, defining their commitment for another 30 years in protecting and enhancing Nature; creating resilience as we adapt to a changing climate; and ensuring that the Tamar Valley is an accessible, healthy and thriving place for all,” said a spokesperson.
Dates and venues will be announced shortly – follow @tamarvalleynl on social media for the latest news, or visit www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk
“In the meantime, people are asked to share their views by completing a short survey. It will be a great help in understanding the needs, preferences and values of the Tamar Valley community.”
The survey will be available from July 29 until August 26 at letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk