Using high-pressure hose reel jets to prevent the fire from escalating to adjacent buildings, the fire crews were able to successfully control the blaze.
However, a vehicle was destroyed in the fire, which, in addition, left a considerable amount of damage to a building on the property.
A spokesperson for Callington Community Fire Station said: "One appliance from Callington was mobilised along with Liskeard Community Fire Station, Tavistock fire station, and a whole time officer. Two BA (breathing apparatus) were initially committed with high-pressure hose reel jets to prevent escalation to adjacent buildings.
"After a quick response from the crews, they were able to enter the structure to turn over and check for hot spots and potential reignition. One vehicle was removed from the building by fire crews to allow a full inspection to be carried out.
"After confirmation that the fire was out the crews returned to home station."