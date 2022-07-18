Vineyard wins gold

Camel Valley Vineyard was the only wine producer in Cornwall to win a gold medal at the annual WineGB Awards.

Camel Valley Vineyard won gold in the Sparkling – Classic Method category with its ‘Camel Valley White Pinot Noir 2017’.

The vineyard also won a silver medal in the Still category with its ‘Camel Valley Bacchus Dry 2021’, with a further two bronze awarded for its ‘Cornwall Brut 2019’ and it’s’Pinot Noir Rosé Brut 2019’.

Co-chair of the judges Susie Barrie MW said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the quality of the whole range of wines that we tasted this year. There were some fabulous wines in both still and sparkling style categories, which shows just how exciting and dynamic the UK now is as a wine region.

“What’s terrific is that the wines come from both the largest producers and some of the smallest, and from long established to newcomers.

“We’ve also awarded medals to wines from every region in the country, showing the scope of styles and grape varieties. Huge congratulations to all the medal winners!”

Simon Thorpe MW, CEO of WineGB said: “This has been another great year for results across all the categories of still and sparkling wines, once again demonstrating what an exciting industry this is.”

“I cannot emphasise enough how lucky we are in the judges we have every year for our competition; not only are they highly skilled wine professionals but each have been chosen for their knowledge of our category, so we know that all the wines have been judged and assessed fairly.”