In celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III, towns and villages in the local area came together last weekend to celebrate all things red, white and blue.
Despite the somewhat wet and soggy weather, it turned into a special weekend for many with communities coming together to celebrate.
People were showing off their creative talents in the lead up to the Coronation of King Charles III with these displays.
Pensilva
Coronation display on Slade Park road, Pensilva ( )
Landulph
A coronation display in Landulph ( )
There was plenty of musical entertainment at Landulph during their celebrations ( )
Saltash
A knitted creations in Saltash ( )
Lostwithiel
The town band leading the coronation parade in Lostwithiel (Lostwithiel Town Band )
Gunnislake
The coronation street party in Gunnislake ( )
St Germans
Coronation day at the Eliot Arms in St Germans ( )
Morval and Widegates
The Morval and Widegates community came together for a coronation party ( )
Looe
Looe Sea Swimmers put on their royal costumes and braved the choppy sea, to commemorate the coronation of King Charles. The Sea Swimmers then enjoyed cakes and tea after their swim. ( )
St Mellion
On Sunday, May 7, a Big Lunch was held at Church Lane, Church Hall and the School Field in St Mellion. Cream teas, cakes, pasties and candy floss were available and there were plenty of activities on offer throughout the day
Coronation celebrations in St Mellion ( )
Coronation celebrations in St Mellion ( )
Coronation celebrations in St Mellion ( )
Coronation celebrations in St Mellion ( )