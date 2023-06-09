Visitors to the Royal Cornwall Show were entertained and wowed by the delightful display of the RAF Falcon display team.
Bringing skills, colour and thrills to the skies above the Royal Cornwall Showground at Whitecross, Wadebridge, the display team from RAF St Mawgan parachuted into the arena to rapturous applause from a captivated audience.
The display is just one of a number of different events and entertainment going on at the Royal Cornwall Show, which culminates tomorrow.
Watch the video above to check out the RAF crew in action, and to relive all the action from day two of the show, visit our live blog here.