SALTASH celebrated the Coronation weekend by hosting their annual May Fair and half marathon at Longstone Park.
More than 300 runners took part in either the half marathon, 5k or fun run that were hosted by Tamar Trotters.
Highgate Harriers’ Lewis Greaves won the men’s half marathon race in 1:18.17, with Tavistock’s Joe Beaton taking the runners-up spot for the second year running in 1:19.01 and Pontypridd’s Billy Hayton finishing third in 1:20.06.
Host club athlete Jane Bremner won the women’s half marathon, with Tavistock’s Soozie Trice second and Hayle’s Debbie Harrison-Webb third.
Newquay & Par youngster Dylan Stevens won the 5k race for the second year running ahead of senior athletes Ross Penney (Plymouth Harriers) and Tavistock’s Grant Harvey third.
Teenager Holly Reid, who runs for City of Plymouth but is from Saltash, was first female in the 5k race, ahead of her club colleagues Molly Gilbey and Abbie Chapman.
Also in the park on Sunday there was a Coronation Big Lunch, May pole dancing, a dog show, music as well as a silent disco and yoga.
The town and the park and also held a host of events the day before.