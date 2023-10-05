A passenger who was on the Mevagissey to Fowey ferry crossing a few days ago was 'nearly in tears' according to a crew member after ticking off an item from their bucket list.
While cruising across the sea, a pod of wild dolphins began leaping out of the water next to the boat - a 'special' moment for all on board.
Toni Dowrick, crew member, said: "She was nearly in tears when she said that she never thought she would see a dolphin in the wild. "She explained that she was an avid "drain the tanks" no captive sea life supporter, and couldn't believe that she got on the little Meva Ferry to go to Fowey, and ended up being just a few feet from wild Common dolphins. Really special for her."
It was also said that tuna was seen leaping out of the water the day before.