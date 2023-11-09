A manager of a community shop based in Duloe has handed over the keys after 10 years of service.
On November 8, Jim Eames officially passed on his role at the shop to new managers, Emma Hawke and Mandy Aggies.
Since taking on the role 12 years ago, Jim has worked alongside volunteers to provide for the community – even working through the pandemic and covid lockdowns.
The shop will now be running as usual but will be under the care of Mandy and Emma who are “really looking forward to supporting the community and carrying on the good work.”
Now retired, Jim has plans to begin decorating, continuing his passion for wildlife photography and keeping his allotment tidy.