THE first phase of a multi-million redevelopment at Liskeard’s former Cattle Market will soon be complete as a new office building takes final shape.
The building will provide six individual office units and workshops, and one collaborative co-working/hot desk area, and it’s aimed at businesses and individuals working in the digital and creative industries.It’s hoped an influx of employers making use of the modern, airy space together with the markets and events next door will bring vibrancy and footfall to Liskeard’s centre.
Looking ahead to the future, there are two further phases of redevelopment on the horizon. Phase 2 is set to include the construction of an all-purpose building for Cornwall Council staff and services in Liskeard, and the very significant expansion of the Rosedean GP Surgery. Phase 3 is still in discussion.
Many local people have concerns about the possible loss of parking in an area of Liskeard which is flat and has relatively easy access to medical facilities, shops and facilities.
Liskeard’s Cornwall Councillors Jane Pascoe and Nick Craker are chair and vice-chair respectively of the Liskeard Cattle Market redevelopment committee. Both are clear that the parking will be protected, and last week, Cornwall Council’s lead architect spoke of utilising the space freed up by the former sheep pens in the south western corner of the site.
Take a look at where some of the developments are going to take place and how the development of Workshed is coming along the by watching the video below.
To find out more visit: letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/liskeard-service-hub