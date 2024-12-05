LOCAL councils are asking people how they feel about allowing remote attendance at meetings.
The government is consulting until December 19 on changing the law in order to allow people to attend meetings by video, and to allow councillors to vote by proxy in certain circumstances, such as during maternity or paternity leave.
The potential changes would apply to local authorities in England only.
The Government says that on the one hand, councillors carry out their functions effectively when they come together to debate and discuss issues. It’s also important that local residents have the opportunity to engage directly with the people they have elected to take key decisions on their behalf.
“At the same time, we recognise that there are circumstances in which it may not always be possible for members to attend council meetings in person. It is with this in mind that the government intends to amend the law to introduce provisions for remote attendance at local authority meetings.
“The intent is that this increased flexibility will strike the balance between the principle that significant in-person engagement remains vitally important, and a recognition that there will sometimes be a need to accommodate members’ requirements to attend council meetings remotely. We hope it will encourage a wider diversity of people willing and able to stand and actively participate in local democracy by creating improved conditions where meetings are accessible and inclusive.”
The Society of Local Clerks supports the proposed change: it says that it will help to make participation easier for those with caring responsibilities and for people managing illness or disability.
Callington Town Council says that virtual meetings worked well during the Covid period: its members are supporting the change.
Members of the public are also asked to feedback to the consultation. What do you think? Email [email protected]