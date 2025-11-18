VISITORS to The Story of Emily, near St Ive in Liskeard, are set to be transported back in time this December as the historic Rectory prepares to transform into a Victorian winter wonderland.
Throughout the festive season, the venue will recreate the charm and nostalgia of a Victorian Christmas, complete with traditional paper chains, seasonal garlands and ribboned boughs carefully arranged to evoke the era’s warm, elegant style.
The Story of Emily offers an immersive mix of experiences, including state-of-the-art War Rooms, whimsical woodland trails and an acclaimed South African-inspired restaurant.
In keeping with the Victorian theme, visitors can take part in a range of historic parlour crafts, wander along a lantern-lit Piskie Trail and enjoy bauble-making workshops suitable for all ages. The site’s festive programme aims to celebrate Cornwall’s rich traditions while offering opportunities for creative family time.
The gift shop will also be fully stocked, offering curated hampers, Cornish folklore books, illustrated cards, unique gifts and vouchers. Staff say the December experience is designed to offer visitors a full day out, combining storytelling, history, craft and cuisine.
One of the highlights is the revival of a rare Cornish custom – the half-and-half pasty. The Story of Emily’s Head Chef, Karen, has reimagined this forgotten regional classic with a South African twist. One half of the pasty is filled with venison, while the other side contains sweet mincemeat and apple, reflecting the traditional savoury-and-sweet pairing once enjoyed in bygone Cornish kitchens.
Each pasty is hand-crimped by restaurant team member Rose, who uses a family technique passed down through generations. The team says the dish symbolises “a meeting of Cornwall and South Africa in one beautifully crimped pasty” and is entirely unique to the venue.
The festive celebrations will culminate in a special weekend of live performances and seasonal experiences on December 6-7.
On Saturday, December 6, The Story of Emily will host Victorian Christmas in Motion: from Puppets to Pictures, an event inspired by the Victorian era’s fascination with movement and light. The programme includes a marionette performance of The Treetop Circus by the Flying with Strings Marionette Theatre, a live concert from the award-winning 4tissimo String Quartet, and a screening of an early black-and-white silent Christmas film. Visitors can also enjoy mulled wine, warm popcorn and favourite dishes from the restaurant.
Families will have the opportunity to join a hands-on marionette-making workshop led by the Flying with Strings team.
The celebrations continue on Sunday, December 7, when the Rectory Drawing Room will host live classical readings by Frances Butt. Passages from A Christmas Carol, Little Women and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will fill the historic room, offering guests a peaceful moment to reflect and imagine Christmas in the Victorian era.
Visitors will require a day pass or valid annual/neighbour pass, plus a £10 event ticket to attend activities. Bookings are open via The Story of Emily’s website.
