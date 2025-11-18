On Saturday, December 6, The Story of Emily will host Victorian Christmas in Motion: from Puppets to Pictures, an event inspired by the Victorian era’s fascination with movement and light. The programme includes a marionette performance of The Treetop Circus by the Flying with Strings Marionette Theatre, a live concert from the award-winning 4tissimo String Quartet, and a screening of an early black-and-white silent Christmas film. Visitors can also enjoy mulled wine, warm popcorn and favourite dishes from the restaurant.