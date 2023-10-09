Among the group was Mr Gordon White from just outside Cardiff; the centurion trained at HMS Raleigh in 1942 and told of his service in landing craft at the anzio landings to the parade’s VIP, Captain Marcus Hember Royal Navy, the Commanding Officer of the Amphibious Assault Ship HMS Albion, who offered Gordon a place on one of his landing craft saying: “We always could do with experienced Coxswains!”