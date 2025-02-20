THE official Saltash Veterans are holding a special relaunch fundraiser in the town later this month.
Taking place on Friday, February 28 at the Saltash Social Club (7pm), locals are invited to come along and enjoy music from The Fates, have a dance and help raise much-needed funds for local veterans.
A number of local businesses have donated prizes for a raffle, which will also take on the night.
Entry is £5 on the door.
For further information, please contact Linda Fergus-Hunt on 07966 130742 or email [email protected]