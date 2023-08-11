He said: “On Sunday, September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day, I will climb Brown Willy on Bodmin Moor, Cornwall’s highest peak carrying the sofa I was confined to for 14 weeks. This period of confinement followed a freak surfing accident where I broke my neck and, unable to climb stairs, had to recover on a two-seater settee I had in my lounge. Not being able to work and feeling very isolated I relied on Bude Foodbank to support both myself and my family.”