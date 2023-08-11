An army veteran is set to ascend Cornwall’s highest peaks in aid of Bude Foodbank and the Samaritans.
Lee Adams, from Boscastle, a decorated veteran with seven year’s service in the Royal Green Jackets covering tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, will climb Brown Willy in September.
However, Mr Adams, a single parent, won’t be alone, as he will be carrying a sofa.
The sofa was one which he had been confined to for 14 weeks after a surfing accident left him with a broken neck.
After being released from hospital and unable to move, Mr Adams was forced to give up work and rely on the local foodbank to provide for himself and his family.
He aims to return the favour by donating the proceeds of his climb both to the foodbank and to the Samaritans with the aid of raising awareness of mental health on world suicide day.
He said: “On Sunday, September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day, I will climb Brown Willy on Bodmin Moor, Cornwall’s highest peak carrying the sofa I was confined to for 14 weeks. This period of confinement followed a freak surfing accident where I broke my neck and, unable to climb stairs, had to recover on a two-seater settee I had in my lounge. Not being able to work and feeling very isolated I relied on Bude Foodbank to support both myself and my family.”
More details on the fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/lee-adams-brown-willy-sofa-climb