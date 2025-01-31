A BEACON will be lit at Charlestown Harbour as part of the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day later this year.
The lighting of the beacon on Thursday, May 8, at 9.30pm is being organised by St Austell Bay Parish Council.
A council spokesperson said: “VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) on May 8, 1945, celebrated the formal acceptance by the allies of World War II of Germany’s unconditional surrender.
“To mark the 80th anniversary, events are set to be held across the country and St Austell Bay Parish Council is inviting residents to join together on May 8.
“The council will join others across the UK in lighting a beacon, and there will be music from the 1940s played by St Austell Town Band for the occasion.
“There will be a tribute read during the event and the Last Post and Reveille will be played before and after a two-minute silence is observed in memory of those who lost their lives and loved ones in the conflict.
“St Paul’s Church in Charlestown and St Levan’s in Higher Porthpean will be ringing a peal of bells on the day to mark the occasion.”
Council chairman Bill Leach said: “We hope that residents of the parish and people from across St Austell will join with us for this special celebration.
“VE Day was such an historic occasion and we hope that this event will reflect the celebratory nature of that day with people coming together and enjoying the music whilst also remembering those who were lost or injured during the war.
“We would like to thank Charlestown Harbour for letting us hold this event and we are delighted to be welcoming St Austell Town Band to perform during the evening.”
Residents are also being encouraged to hold street parties to mark the VE Day anniversary.