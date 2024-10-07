JUST a week after 20mph signage was installed in Saltash, vandals have struck.
The signs advising the new 20mph speed limit installed on the Pillmere estate at the end of September have been spray with black paint.
The 20 mph speed limit is being implemented in Saltash at the end of October as part of their phased introduction of 20s Plenty scheme being rolled out by Cornwall Council.
Cllr Sheila Lennox-Boyd, Cornwall councillor for the Tamar ward of Saltash, said: “We haven’t had any issues on Pillmere recently so it’s a bit disappointing to see this now.
“The signage has been cleaned up by Cornwall Council, and we have to stay vigilant but have a great community here who look out for each other.
“Since the town council service delivery team have been looking after the estate, it’s been so much better and we don’t have any real issues with vandalism.
“Speaking to residents they are very happy with the town council support.”
The 20s Plenty scheme was adopted by Cornwall Council following public support for the proposals in a public consultation.
Following feedback from the consultation, some roads in the town will keep their 30mph speed limit to support traffic flow.