CALLINGTON Town Council has expressed frustration after vandalism at the town’s public toilets caused flooding and unnecessary repair costs.
The council described the incident as “entirely unnecessary” and said it reflected “the behaviour of a small minority intent on wasting taxpayers’ money.”
Officials warned such vandalism not only disrupts facilities, but diverts funds away from community services.
The council is urging anyone with information to contact them or local police, stressing the toilets are provided for the benefit of all and should be treated with respect.
