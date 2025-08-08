A VACANCY has arisen on Callington Town Council with the departure of Cllr Cameron Raphael of the Mebyon Kernow party.
Residents can call for an election by contacting the Proper Officer at Cornwall Council in writing, with their name, address and signature before August 28 at: Proper Officer, Electoral Services, 4th Floor, South Wing, County Hall, Treyew Road, Truro, TR1 3AY.
If less than 10 electors call for an election, the vacancy will be filled by the Town Council by a procedure of co-option.
By-elections although organised by Cornwall Council are funded locally by the town council.
Cllr Raphael was elected to the town council in the last May 1 elections.
