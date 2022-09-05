Vacant seat on town council
LISKEARD Town Council is urging anyone who would like to become a councillor to step forward.
The Council has a vacant seat in the South Ward and hopes to fill the role by the end of this month.
“We need all different types of people so that the Town Council reflects the community it serves, so whatever your age, background or skills you could be the perfect person, you just need some time, enthusiasm and commitment,” says the Council.
“The work our council does is both exciting and rewarding. It includes: engaging with local people, groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on the services and projects the council should take forward; and getting involved to ensure services are meeting the community’s needs.”
To find out more and apply to be Liskeard’s newest Councillor: visit www.liskeard.gov.uk/meet-your-councillors/be-a-councillor/ and download the form, returning it by noon on Monday September 19; email [email protected] to request a form or pop into the Council office to collect a hard copy. Interviews will be held on Thursday September 22 at 7.30pm.
