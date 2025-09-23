CALLINGTON Town Council is inviting local residents to step forward and fill a vacancy on the council.
The role offers an opportunity to represent the community, influence decisions and play a part in shaping the future of the town.
No political party membership is required – and the council is keen to hear from people of all ages, backgrounds and skills. All that’s needed is time, enthusiasm and commitment.
Town councillors meet three times a month on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays, with evening sessions covering the work of four committees: Planning, Outside Services, Town Hall, and Finance and General Purposes. A Full Council meeting is held on the fourth Tuesday.
Anyone passionate about Callington and its community is encouraged to apply, via the town council website.
