A GOAT farm near Pensilva is looking for real and used Christmas trees to help keep their four legged residents happy.
Polmarkyn Dairy Goats is asking for anyone who has a real Christmas tree that doesn’t have a second home yet to leave it on the drive to their farm to feed their goats.
Residents at the farm have said to leave any trees next to the goat cheese sign at Brook Barn Farm, Pensilva, PL14 5RQ.
Katie Wood from Polmarkyn Dairy Goats, said: “Goats hate wet weather, so they stay in a lot through winter.
"Having trees put in the fields encourage them to come out in the fresh air, and they love munching on the trees and even strip and eat the bark, there is not a lot left of a tree after!"