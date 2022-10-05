“The key aim of this scheme is to protect Looe from frequent and severe flooding and damage over the next 100 years to give time for the community to adapt to a changing climate“ said Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Climate Change. “The scheme will also support the regeneration of the town and the wider South East Cornwall economy, and help to deliver new and improved rail, road, ferry, cycling and walking links at the same time as maintaining the overall environmental integrity of designated sites and water bodies.