Updates to be given at flood defence meetings
Looe is one of the most frequently flooded coastal towns in the UK
Looe residents and businesses are being invited to three community drop in events being held in the town in October to hear about the progress being made with the development of the Looe Flood Defence and Regeneration scheme and to give their views on materials for the proposed structures.
The events will take place at the West Looe Centre from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday, October 20; 10am to 4pm on Friday, October 21; 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 22.
Looe is already the most frequently flooded coastal town in the UK. Over the next 100 years, sea levels are predicted to rise by more than 1 metre as a result of climate change, threatening even more parts of the town. These include the health centre, the police and fire stations, main food stores and cafés and the fish market, as well as major transport links such as the A387 and the railway station.
Following the engagement events held earlier this year, members of the project team have reviewed the feedback provided by members of the public and local businesses on the draft plans.
The aim of these next events is to enable people to hear about the story so far and give an update on progress and options considered, and to provide an opportunity to input into finishes and materials.
All three sessions will be drop in events which will be open to all. As before members of the project team will be on hand to provide the latest information and answer any questions.
As well as the face-to-face events on 20, 21 and 22 October, there will also be an online event on 31st October – 18:00 start on zoom. Those interested in taking part are asked to provide their details by emailing [email protected] beforehand so they can be sent joining instructions.
The team are also exploring how they can work with Cornwall’s artist community to design installations which celebrate Looe and can be incorporated into the final design.
As well as staging the engagement events the project team also want to hear from local businesses. Businesses are being asked to take part in a survey to help support the business case that will be submitted to the government for funding. Information and feedback from local businesses will help to demonstrate the economic benefits of the project and support the case for investment in flood defence and regeneration in Looe.
Any businesses which would like to know more or are interested in participating in the survey can contact the team at [email protected]
“The key aim of this scheme is to protect Looe from frequent and severe flooding and damage over the next 100 years to give time for the community to adapt to a changing climate“ said Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Climate Change. “The scheme will also support the regeneration of the town and the wider South East Cornwall economy, and help to deliver new and improved rail, road, ferry, cycling and walking links at the same time as maintaining the overall environmental integrity of designated sites and water bodies.
“As the image above clearly shows doing nothing is not an option. We are hoping that as many people as possible will attend one of these events so we can ensure that the final Flood Defence and Regeneration Scheme meets the needs of all parts of the local community.”
Further details will be available on the Let’s Talk site letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/looe-flood-defence and in the local media in the coming days.
