Paws for Cancer, a charity dog walk at Siblyback Lake will take place on Saturday, February 18 starting at 11am start. £5 is suggested as a donation per dog. There will be a free toy and treat for every dog registered. Tombola and Cancer Research merchandise will be available. In aid of Cancer Research Relay for Life
Race Night at Duloe Hall will take place on Saturday, March 4. Entry is £3.00, bets are extra. Doors open at 7pm, the first race will begin at 7.30pm. Drinks available from the bar. In aid of Cancer Research Relay for Life. For more details please contact Carrie on [email protected]
Murder Mystery Evening at Duloe Hall on March 11. Tickets cost £10 and are available from Carrie via [email protected] or Duloe Shop. Please bring your own nibbles, drinks available from the bar. 7.30pm start. In aid of Cancer Research Relay for Life