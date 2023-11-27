As a local person who suffered with finding a house of her own, Mrs Slade added: “We have friends and relatives that have had to move away from the parish of Calstock. If there were sufficient houses to buy or rent, moving would not have been necessary. After growing up in Harrowbarrow and living in one of the miners’ cottages, I was lucky to have an idyllic childhood – I come from generations of a family who lived in the village from the 1800s and we were all blessed to feel safe and supported growing up there.