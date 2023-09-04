Liskeard Market Makers, which was set up to encourage the arts and crafts community, is celebrating its relaunch with an arts trail as part of Liskeard Unlocked.
The trail will showcase work at three different venues in and around Liskeard on September 15 to 17.
Ann Kinahan, Liskeard Market Makers member and owner of Drink in a Hand Art, said: “When funding for the original Cattle Market Makers project ended in March, Liskeard Town Council encouraged Market Makers participants to take the art group forward and they certainly are doing just that.
“Group numbers are growing rapidly and social events, such as recent outdoor painting days, have helped cement a sense of support and community.”
There will be open studio events at the Old Brewery on Pondbridge Hill in Liskeard, at the Homestead at Looedown and at Woodhill Manor.
Liskeard Unlocked features 10 days of tours, talks and exhibitions and the chance to peek behind some normally-closed doors.
This year’s theme is Creativity Unwrapped and as well as celebrating local arts and crafts, the programme offers lots of hands-on activities for both children and adults, including bellringing, printmaking, music and photography.
Many of Liskeard’s buildings are familiar from the outside but rarely allow people inside: among the venues opening up are the Georgian Westbourne House, now the home of broadband provider Wildanet.
Events being staged for Liskeard Unlocked include:
Liskeard Library – Local Community First Peek. Tours every 30 minutes, 11am to 3.30pm, Saturday, September 9. Must be booked via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/liskeard-library- local-community-first-peek- tickets-639248859547
The Workshed Open Day. former cattle market, Saturday, September 9, noon to 2pm.
Decorative Liskeard – Guess Where? Exhibition of photographs of creative details of Liskeard’s buildings with clues to help identify them. Stuart House, 9.30am to 3.30pm (closed Wednesdays and Sundays).
Friday, September 8, illustrated talk on JK Broad, watercolour artist and recorder of life in Liskeard. Liskeard Public Hall, 2.30pm.
Friday, September 8, to Saturday, September 16, Local Creatives Exhibition. Liskeard & District Museum, weekdays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays 10am to 1pm (closed Sundays).
Church of Impact – View this historic building, one of the first of many Methodist chapels designed by Henry Rice. Opened for worship in 1838, now being restored again as an Assemblies of God Church. Church of Impact, Greenbank Road, Friday, September 8, to Saturday, September 16, 1pm to 4pm (closed Sundays although open for worship 10.30am to 12.30pm).
Little Playdough Potters. To complement an exhibition on Tremar Pottery, Liskeard & District Museum will be hosting children’s arts and crafts activities including plasticine model making. September 8 to 9 and September 15 to 16, 10am to noon.
Celebrating the Valley: Continuity and Change from Moor to Sea. Exhibition about the industrial history of Moorswater to the natural environments of the Looe Valley. Liskerrett Community Centre, 10am to 3pm, Saturday, September 9.
Buildings open on Saturday, September 9, will include: Westbourne House, West Street, 12.30pm to 4pm, tour at 1pm, history talk at 2pm, final building tour at 3pm; Our Lady and St Neot Catholic Church in West Street, 10am to 3pm; The Pipewell, 10am to 1pm; and the Guildhall, 2pm to 4pm, pre-booking is essential – email Liskeard Tourist Information Centre at [email protected], call 01579 349148
Buildings and their artistic features. A two-hour, two-mile guided circular stroll with Calum Beeson around the town centre, stopping to view, and learn about, some examples of the artistic features on Liskeard buildings. Sunday, September 10, 2pm to 4pm. Pre-booking is essential – email [email protected] or call 01579 349148.
Talk on Music in Art by Sophie Matthews. Sophie will show ancient instruments depicted in period paintings and then play her own replicas which she has made herself to show the sounds they originally made. The talk is run in association with Liskeard Arts. Liskeard Public Hall, Tuesday, September 12, doors 7pm, talk starts 7.30pm.
More Liskeard Unlocked events will take place on the weekend of September 16-17.
There are also online tours and photograph shows.
For more information, download the Liskeard Unlocked event and art trail leaflets at www.visitliskeard.co.uk/view-event/liskeard-unlocked-heritage-open-days-7