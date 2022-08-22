Unique year for students who took their first formal exams
+ 2
(View All)
From left to right Samuel Marsh, David Macrostie, Toby Noy Scott, Thomas Woodley
Subscribe newsletter
For an A Level cohort, who previous to 2022, had never sat a formal examination, this was a unique year which required greater levels of fortitude and bravery than perhaps some previous cohorts.
Their grades at GCSE were of course CAGs (Centre Assessed Grades), as their formal education pretty much came to a halt in March 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19.
They are the only cohort in recent history to not only have not undertaken formal examinations at the end of Year 11, they have also had other periods of forced absence over their first year of A Levels in particular. Couple that with media speculation around grading and competition for university places and you have a recipe to cause angst amongst the most fool hardy of people.
Principal Mrs W Ainsworth said: “It is for this reason, that I am exceptionally proud of our young people’s successes and the resilience, determination and exemplary attitude to their studies that they displayed. They have at all times, maintained a positive approach to their studies and have remained resilient throughout, maintaining an excellent work ethic and commitment to themselves and the college.”
There are lots of success stories. The college is really pleased and proud for Thomas Early who will be reading Mathematics at St Edmund’s Hall in Oxford university this Autumn, after gaining four A* grades in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics. Millie Bundy is going to take a gap year and then study criminology and psychology at university after successfully gaining D*D*, A and B grades in health and social Care, criminology and psychology. Byron Patrick received A* in environmental science, and Bs in geography and art and is also taking a gap year, prior to starting Bristol University to study environmental geoscience and Joe Watson has also done exceptionally well, making huge progress across all of his subjects, also achieving well in environmental science with a B grade.
Over a third of the cohort achieved grades that on average were grade B and above and in the vocational subjects, the average grade has risen to a Distinction.
Mrs Ainsworth continued: “These results are especially pleasing, given the nervous wait, unknown grade boundaries and suggestions that the ‘soft landing’ predicted may not be as soft as originally thought. 90% of students have been accepted at their first choice establishments and others are in the process of accepting places through clearing. What is particularly interesting about this year and is almost certainly due to the disruption from COVID and associated stresses, is that more students than ever before have opted to take gap years, deferring their university places for one year. One student is off to New Zealand before embarking on his next steps and another is shortly off the Mexico.”
The college is especially delighted with the outcomes in the subjects that they added to their portfolio in 2020. Both criminology and environmental science are brand new A levels for the college and they have achieved sterling results. Environmental science achieved a pass rate of 100%, with 50% of students achieving A* to B grades. Criminology also had a 100% pass rate with just over 40% gaining A* to B and over a third securing a C or higher.
There are significant successes for other subjects too, with physics students all achieving a C grade or higher, with 40% of the cohort gaining A and A* grades. Students who study sport studies also achieved their highest set of results, with all students securing a double Distinction as a minimum grade.
Mrs Ainsworth added: “I am incredibly grateful to teaching staff who continued to adapt to changing circumstances and sought to provide our students with the best circumstances and also to parents and carers, who have supported, cheered and promoted the health and well-being of our young people.
“In an incredibly difficult period, we have lots to be celebrate and I offer heart felt congratulations to all of our students and wish them the very best on the next stages of their journey.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |