Mrs Ainsworth continued: “These results are especially pleasing, given the nervous wait, unknown grade boundaries and suggestions that the ‘soft landing’ predicted may not be as soft as originally thought. 90% of students have been accepted at their first choice establishments and others are in the process of accepting places through clearing. What is particularly interesting about this year and is almost certainly due to the disruption from COVID and associated stresses, is that more students than ever before have opted to take gap years, deferring their university places for one year. One student is off to New Zealand before embarking on his next steps and another is shortly off the Mexico.”