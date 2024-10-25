APPEARING as special guests at the Saltash Town Band’s charity concert recently, the Saltash based GraceNotes Acapella chorus was a great hit with the appreciative audience.
The women’s four part harmony chorus, under the musical directorship of Heidi Walsh, sang a range of popular and harmonious songs such as ‘In My Life’, ‘Shallow’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘I See the Light’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Can you Feel the Love’ - to name but a few.
A spokesperson said: “The reason for the GraceNotes outstanding success is not only the superb guidance, direction and musicality of their director Heidi, but also the uniqueness of also featuring Heidi’s four talented daughters who all sing principal roles within the choir; making ‘Mother Makes 5’ a delightful and rare arrangement; arguably never seen in any UK chorus.”
Heidi has been singing barbershop since she relocated from the USA to Saltash some 30 years ago. Before that she was an avid handbell ringer and sang in a variety of music groups, including a quartet that arranged all their own songs. Once in England Heidi quickly became a member of Brunel Harmony Chorus and was assistant musical director for more than 26 years.
“She took over as musical director in 2016 and helped to modernise and rebrand the chorus as GraceNotes Acapella. Heidi is currently the Head of Modern Languages at Plymouth High School for Girls where all her girls have or are still studying. Heidi has been running clubs such as Belleplates and an Acapella group for over 16 years. Heidi has been involved in music in some form her whole life and is passionate about sharing it with others.
“It is clear that Heidi is delighted and proud that all four of her daughters share the same love of singing and said that she feels it a privilege to be able to share a hobby with them as well as a lot of fun! Moreover, Heidi said that it also brought the family closer together.
“Additionally, Heidi stressed, of the wonderful activity to share with an absolutely amazing group of women, who she likens to her extended family.”
The sisters are:
Megan, who is currently a secondary school Art Teacher, aged 26 and has been singing with the chorus since 2016.
Heather, aged 23, who is training to be a primary school teacher, joined in 2017 — both she and Megan sing the highest harmony part.
Elise aged 18, who is taking a year out before studying to become a Doctor also joined in 2017 with her sister Heather — Elise sings baritone.
Lily aged 16, and is currently in year 12 studying A levels was the last to join in 2018. She also sings baritone. Heidi said that the girls always came to see her singing when she was a singer in the original Brunel Harmony Chorus. She added that they have always been very musical, playing instruments, playing bells, singing in school choirs and performing in numerous Page2stage productions over the years. But their love is definitely singing. Indeed, Heidi echoed that when she took over GraceNotes as Musical Director it was only a matter of time before they all joined in.
Megan, Heather, Elise and Lily have all sung in Heidi’s acapella choir at different stages at Plymouth High School for Girls.
GraceNotes Acapella whose main objects are performing, competing, coaching, musicality, socialising, fundraising and education for the local community, is once again attending the National Barbershop Convention in the coming weeks.