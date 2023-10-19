Fowey resident Gretchen Viehmann, who was one of those who started the petition, said last week: “There is a natural logic to the use of this area, a widening of the road momentarily that allows people to turn around, to pick up and drop off passengers and, yes, as a terminus for the bus services into Fowey, where passengers are able to easily and safely walk down to the town centre. So why has it suddenly become an issue?”