THE King and Queen of this year’s Wadebridge Carnival were chosen during a rather rainy family fun day and big lunch.
People huddled under umbrellas, determined not to let the classic Cornish weather dampen their spirits as they showed their support for the upcoming event.
On behalf of the carnival committee Kate Lang said: “Weathered by joy amidst uncertain skies, we made a spirited decision to embrace the day’s festivities. Despite the rain, our community gathered. It began with a hesitant start, but at around 1pm the weather cleared, we even had some sunshine!
“The crowds gathered and the atmosphere swelled with laughter and excitement, enticing both old and young to enjoy both the rides and food stalls.
“At the heart of the day’s celebrations was the choosing of the carnival queen and king, amongst other categories, a spectacle that captured the crowd. Children beamed with pride as they strutted across the red carpet.”
Carnival Queen for 2024 is Alleyha Rundle and Carnival King is Ben Hope.
Other titles presented on the day included Fairy Queen to Grace Chilcott, Mr Happy Chappy is Hudson Channing and Little Miss Sunshine went to Grace Livett.
However, it wasn’t just a rain cloud that hung over proceedings — the future of the carnival is currently under review and needs local support to ensure this beloved family event continues.
Kate continued: “As the day drew to a close, a bittersweet reminder hung in the air. Our cherished tradition, our annual carnival, stands at a crossroads. Without the support of more volunteers this year could be our last carnival. We are therefore extending an invitation to join our ranks. Let us rally together, ensuring the magic of the carnival lives on!”
If anyone is able to lend a hand with the organisation or would like to learn more about becoming a committee member contact [email protected]
Kate added: “We look forward to seeing everyone at the carnival on Saturday, July 20!”