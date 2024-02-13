Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin will be holding the event at the St Moritz Hotel and Cowshed Spa in Rock between March 15-17.
It will feature energising talks, friendship walks, activities including cold water dips, sound baths, nourishing food and wellness workshops.
The successful ‘Postcards from Midlife’ podcast strives to help women make the most of their magnificent midlife and to change society’s out-dated narrative of what it means to be a peri and post-menopausal woman now.
It celebrates the highs, and triumph over the lows, offering invaluable support and advice from Lorraine and Trish’s network of experts and warm, witty celebrity friends.
At their Cornwall retreat, Lorraine and Trish will divulge lessons they have learnt over the years from interviewing more than 200 experts and celebrities.
Retreat-goers will also get the opportunity to partake in a live recording of their chart-topping podcast from the hotel.
Lorraine said: “This is our first-ever midlife retreat after more than four years of producing our chart-topping podcast ‘Postcards From Midlife’ and we’re excited to be recording an episode of the show in Cornwall with a live audience.
“This will be a unique experience for guests at St Moritz Hotel; we have three celebrated authors coming. Local chef Emily Scott, who cooked for the G7, Sunday Times best-selling author Cathy Rentzenbrink from Falmouth and somatic movement coach Nahid de Belgeonne.”
She added: “I grew up in Liskeard, near Bodmin Moor, where my family live and I have a home in Polzeath. I got married at Enodoc church close by so it was important to me to host something in my home county and benefit a business there.
“This is why we chose St Moritz Hotel. The team really understood our midlife mission.
“When I came to Rock Oyster Festival last year to sign copies of my book on midlife I was overwhelmed by the support of local residents and visitors to the county, and we felt we could create something nourishing for women looking to come to Cornwall for a break.”