THREE pieces of land owned by Cornwall Council are up for auction.
The largest piece of land is off Trezaise Road at Roche. This has a freehold guide price of £15,000-plus, extends to 0.85 hectares (2.11 acres) and comes with pre-application planning advice provided by the council in relation to a residential development scheme.
Two parcels of land off Burngullow Lane, High Street, located next to a terrace of cottages, are each up for auction, each with a freehold guide price of £500.
One measures about 0.13 hectares (0.31 acres) and has an outbuilding. The other measures about 0.04 hectares (0.1 acres) and is being informally used a storage space.
The land is being auctioned through Clive Emson Auctioneers