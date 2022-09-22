Two more deaths recorded in Cornwall

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Cornwall.
By Patrick Jack  
Thursday 22nd September 2022 3:19 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Cornwall.

A total of 1,043 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 22 (Thursday) – up from 1,041 a week previously.

They were among 12,010 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.

A total of 166,228 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 22 (Thursday) – up from 165,806 last week.

