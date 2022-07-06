Two more deaths recorded in Cornwall

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last five days in Cornwall as the UK's public health body moves to weekly reporting of data around the virus.

A total of 932 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 6 (Wednesday) – up from 930 on Friday.

They were among 11,140 deaths recorded across the South West.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.