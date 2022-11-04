Two members of Saltash R.N.L.I receive medals
Subscribe newsletter
By Audrey Miller
Two members of Saltash R.N.L.I. Branch, Mrs Pat Salt and Mrs Angela Payne-Hanlon, recently received long service medals by post to acknowledge their voluntary work. The pair were awarded for the dedication to organising fund raising events, coffee mornings, barn dances, skittles evenings, fashion shows, soup lunches etc for the R.N.L.I. Pat had completed 30 years service and Angela, 20 years.
The two volunteers were invited by Chief Executive of the R.N.L.I, Mark Dowie and Trustees of R.N. L.I, to a celebratory afternoon prosecco tea at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, in the college Senior Gun room on Sunday, October 30 2022. After speeches and tea they were entertained by Exeter Sea shanty Singers and the visit also included a tour of parts of the college visiting the quarter deck area and chapel.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |