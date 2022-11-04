The two volunteers were invited by Chief Executive of the R.N.L.I, Mark Dowie and Trustees of R.N. L.I, to a celebratory afternoon prosecco tea at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, in the college Senior Gun room on Sunday, October 30 2022. After speeches and tea they were entertained by Exeter Sea shanty Singers and the visit also included a tour of parts of the college visiting the quarter deck area and chapel.