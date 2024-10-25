TWO engineering projects in Cornwall have gained awards.
The £30.9-million St Austell Bay Resilient Regeneration (StARR) flood defence scheme and a trails project have picked up accolades at the Institution of Civil Engineering (ICE) South West Civil Engineering Awards 2024.
The flood defence scheme protects homes and businesses in Par and St Blazey, while the 4km Saints Trails run in the Perranporth and Goonhavern area.
The StARR scheme received the award for the best re-engineered project over £10-million while the smaller trails project won the equivalent trophy for a scheme under £10-million at a gala ceremony in Bristol.
The StARR project involved a range of measures to help store and manage the flow of water through the Par River catchments to alleviate flood risks and improve resilience, biodiversity and community amenities, thus helping to encourage economic regeneration.
The partnership project between Cornwall Council, the Environment Agency, South West Water, the Westcountry Rivers Trust and the University of Exeter was delivered by Mott MacDonald and AtkinsRéalis.
The judges were impressed at the way the scheme actively involved the local community and combined nature-based solutions and community-driven designs.
The Saints Trails project used eco-friendly materials and landscaping techniques and saw the installation of two new bridges to create a network of off-road trails for walkers, cyclists, wheelchair-users, pushchairs and horse riders.
The Cornwall Council scheme, delivered by Cormac, has given a new life to abandoned railway lines and providing traffic-free access between Perranporth and Goonhavern.
Staged annually by the ICE South West, the awards recognise the achievements of civil engineers and highlight the contribution infrastructure projects make.
Regional ICE director Miranda Housden said: “The ICE South West Civil Engineering Awards 2024 have showcased the remarkable ingenuity and dedication of civil engineers, from ground-breaking projects that enhance our regional infrastructure to apprentices and graduates who inspire with their enthusiasm and fresh perspectives.
“This year’s winners and finalists exemplify excellence and show the creativity alive across the industry. Celebrating these achievements not only highlights their contributions to our communities but also underscores the vital role civil engineers play in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for the region.”