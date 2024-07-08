TWO residents from Cornwall have been shortlisted in the Farmers Weekly Awards 2024 — Richard Tresidder, Agrovista UK Ltd, Liskeard and Tim Bebbington, Castle Veterinary Group, Launceston.
Each year, the Farmers Weekly Awards aim to recognise and reward farmers for innovation, hard work and commitment to the industry. The awards celebrate the best farmers in the country by telling their stories.
A spokesperson from the event explained: “They (the awards) aim to spread best practice, inspire others and influence the public about the role that farmers play in today’s society. The awards are in their twentieth year and are sponsored by some of the biggest names in the industry.”
As part of this year’s event, two residents from Cornwall have been recognised for their work, reaching the final shortlist selection.
Richard works for Agrovista UK Ltd, a leading supplier of agronomy advice, seed, crop protection products and precision farming services. This year, Richard has been selected among three others from across the UK to be shortlisted for the Arable Adviser of the Year award.
Richard provides a full agronomy service, from seed selection and soil testing to stewardship and audit compliance.
Also representing Cornwall is Tim from the Castle Veterinary Group.
Alongside two others from across the country, Tim has been selected as part of the ‘Livestock Adviser of the Year’ category.
Tim is part of an 11-strong independent vet team. Aside from the usual farm work, he is involved with research on controlling worms and ticks and training the next generation of vets.
With the finalists selected, the judging starts now, and the category winners, and the overall winner of the coveted Farmer of the Year Award, will be named at the awards ceremony in October.
As well as celebrating outstanding work, this year’s event will also be a special celebration to mark the 20th year anniversary of the flagship Farmers Weekly Awards, as well as the 90th Anniversary of Farmers Weekly itself, which first published in 1934.
A spokesperson from the organisation said: “The awards evening is set to be a spectacular night and we look forward to seeing you there.”