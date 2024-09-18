TWO have been arrested in connection with knife offences.
Police confirmed that Kamil Rudz, 40, of Crockwell Street, Bodmin and Darren Church, 50, of Boxwell Park, Bodmin, were arrested by officers from Bodmin Police station.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: “On Tuesday, September 17, Bodmin Police continued their proactive stance on tackling knife crime.
“At approximately 7.45pm, police received a report that a male was in possession of a knife. Units quickly attended the scene, located the individual and he was arrested.
“He is currently in custody and due to be charged. PC Toms also located a male who was wanted on warrant for a knife offence. He was arrested and presented to court.“
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police further gave details on the identity of the duo arrested. They said: “Kamil Rudz, aged 40, of Crockwell Street, Bodmin, has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place. He is due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on October 4.
“Darren Church, aged 50, of Boxwell Park, Bodmin was arrested after failing to appear at court for possession of a bladed article in a public place. He was due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court in the morning of Wednesday, September 18.”