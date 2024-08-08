TWO people have been arrested on drug offences after a raid by Devon and Cornwall Police.
It came after a package left at Bodmin Post Office was found to contain drugs, which were seized upon arrival.
Police then attended the address which the delivery was intended and arrested a woman on charges of the attempted possession of a controlled substance.
A search of the property then led to the discovery of what police are describing as a “significant quantity” of Class A substances, leading to the further arrest of a male at the address.
The arrests come after police issued a warning that they would arrest those who continued to try and purchase substances on the internet.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A package was seized at the Post Office containing drugs. Bodmin Neighbourhood Police then attended this address and arrested the female on suspicion of “attempted possession of controlled substance”.
“A further search of the property discovered a significant quantity of Class A drugs. A further male was arrested at the address. We did warn individuals that if they continued to try and purchase drugs on the internet that they would be arrested!”