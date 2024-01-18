At the meeting, Alastair said: "​Liskeard is one of the few places in the UK formally to twin with a town in Ukraine. Why not Calstock Parish? We already have strong links with Ukraine. Ukrainian families have settled here. Darren Tait, who runs convoys of supplies for Ukraine to Poland and who was our 2022 Citizen of the Year, lives in St Ann’s Chapel. Many people in the parish collect goods for the convoys. This is a good time to deepen links with a formal twinning."