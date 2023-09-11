THE mayor of Liskeard’s twin town will pay a visit to Cornwall this weekend as part of a drive to renew old links.
Civic leader Michaël Quernez and other representatives from Quimperlé in Brittany will be here in South East Cornwall from September 15 to 17.
While in Liskeard, the mayoral party will take part in Liskeard Unlocked, giving them a unique view into the history of the town, as well as attending meetings with representatives from Liskeard schools, businesses, organisations, and clubs.
It’s hoped that involving young people and those with a common interest such as a sport will be one way to re establish the twinning links that were so successful in the past.
The group of five French visitors will also meet with some of the town’s veterans, and on Sunday, both mayors will lay a wreath on the War Memorial at a ceremony of remembrance led by Liskeard Royal British Legion.
Mayor of Liskeard Cllr Simon Cassidy said: “Resurrecting our relationship with our twin town was a promise I made when I first became Mayor in 2021, During my visit to Quimperlé last year, a great number of organisations expressed an interest in building a relationship with their counterparts here in Liskeard.
“This visit will hopefully sow the seeds to those relationships and give the people of both towns the opportunity to make new connections and learn from each other. I hope that in time we can start to see exchanges between our two towns, notably between the schools, and this is something we will be pushing for as I believe it gives our children a unique opportunity.