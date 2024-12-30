THIS Morning host Ben Shephard was pictured braving the cold for a Christmas Day sea dip in Cornwall, writes SWNS reporter Ashley Pemberton.
The Tipping Point presenter, 50, was snapped wearing a pair of navy blue swimming shorts as he joined dozens of others in Port Isaac. Despite temperatures of just eleven degrees the star had no hesitation in jumping in to the Atlantic Ocean for a festive swim at around 10am.
Ben, who grew up in Essex, has often spoke of his love for Cornwall, where he visited relatives including his Aunt Jan as a youngster.
One onlooker said: “It looks liked he's having a large family gathering. His auntie lives in the village, he's mentioned her a lot, and he's spoke about how much he loves it here.
“He's really good with he locals, he was all smiles and was going round wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. There were a plenty of other swimmers, rather them than me!”.
Ben, who presents the ITV daytime show with co-host Cat Deeley, has previously shared his love for the county.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain in February, he shared his love of local folk band the Fisherman's Friends and how he sang with them on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
He said at the time: “So lovely to see you guys thank you all the boys, the Fisherman Friends for singing for me you know how passionate I am about what it is that you do. I'm sure I'll be with you at Christmas singing as well.”