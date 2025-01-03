FORMER assistant chief constable Julie Fielding has joined the board of Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust as a non-executive director.
Julie has an extensive career in policing. She has served with both Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police.
Julie worked in a variety of policing roles including as the Commander for Policing in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. During her career, she managed complex serious crimes, public protection investigations and major incidents. She left the force as Assistant Chief Constable.
Speaking of her new appointment Julie said: “I am delighted to be joining the board of Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and working with partners, communities and staff to ensure that we deliver the very best services to patients.”
Julie brings a wealth of experience to the Trust having led ambitious change and improvement programmes. She has a keen interest in evidenced-based practice. She has led the Community Safety Partnership, the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Strategic Group and worked with partners and communities to reduce crime and harm.
She was a key contributor to the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Health and Wellbeing Board and Public Sector Leadership Programme. She is a qualified coach. While in the police, she led on the development of wellbeing services for officers and staff.
In July 2021, Julie was appointed to the Board of Governors at Falmouth University. In August 2023 she became deputy chair of the Board of Governors, and senior independent member at the university.
Julie was appointed to the Trust in December 2024 for three years.
The board of directors meet six times a year, with meetings being held in public so anyone is welcome to attend.
Details of the papers and the presentations given at each meeting are available at www.cornwallft.nhs.uk/board-papers/