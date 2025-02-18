THE Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) has secured a £3.5 million funding boost from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) over the next seven years.
The investment marks a significant milestone for Cornwall, as it is the first of its kind in the county, aimed at establishing a dedicated Commercial Research Delivery Centre (CRDC), which is expected to at least double the number of opportunities for the local population to participate in healthcare research studies.
“We’re incredibly proud to be selected by the NIHR as one of a handful of clinical research hubs across the UK,” said RCHT Chief Executive, Steve Williamson.
“The new initiative allows us to deliver cutting-edge trials to our patients faster than ever before, boosting our research capacity and helping Cornwall play a vital role in the UK’s growing life sciences sector. For RCHT to be named as a CRDC is also a significant boost for our ambition to become a University Hospitals trust.”
RCHT was selected as one of 21 Trusts across the UK to establish new research hubs, with the goal of accelerating research into next-generation treatments for patients. It will provide patients with greater access to pioneering clinical trials, which were traditionally limited to large hospital trust.
This investment will provide the county’s underserved communities with greater opportunities to engage in cutting-edge research using the latest equipment and technology.
Bianca Mills, Head of Research and Development at RCHT, added: “Having a CRDC will be a transformative step forward for our research in Cornwall, enabling us to drive innovation and deliver world-class research that directly benefits our communities.
“The CRDC will serve as a cornerstone for collaboration across the region, uniting healthcare, academia, and industry to address some of the most pressing health challenges. We are deeply grateful to our partners and supporters who have helped bring this vision to life.”