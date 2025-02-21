A LISKEARD-based charity is one of more than 50 charities and community initiatives across Devon and Cornwall to receive support from South West Water’s Neighbourhood Fund in the past 12 months.
In total, the Neighbourhood Fund has paid out £100,000 to help provide services to communities across the region.
South West Water’s support of £2,000 helped Get Together Cornwall towards a new outside therapy space for the non-profit organisation, which focuses on personalised therapy sessions for neurodivergent children and their families, specialising in therapy for non-verbal children.
Set up in 2021, the Neighbourhood Fund has worked with hundreds of local community groups and charities that inspire physical activities, education, health and wellbeing, ensuring positive environmental outcomes each year.
One user of the support said: “I was at breaking point with no support and made to feel I was a bad parent, but Get Together Cornwall came along and changed my life.
“The therapist is obviously there for my son, but also there for me, which means so much. I no longer feel alone and I now feel like a great parent and that my child is unique and special in his own ways, which we celebrate.”
Another of the causes supported by the Neighbourhood Fund was Luna’s Fund, based in Plymouth, which helps families through the bereavement of losing a child.
Through South West Water’s funding, Luna’s Fund was able to directly support 11 couples within the local baby loss community.
Ketan Hindocha, South West Water’s customer director, added: “There are so many fantastic charities and community initiatives which enrich the lives of our customers and visitors to the region and we’re proud to be able to support some of the amazing work they do.
“The people driving these local causes are a real inspiration and reflect the very best qualities of the communities we serve.”