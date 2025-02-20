Social enterprise Access Cornwall will launch a Crowdfunder campaign on Monday to raise funds for a printed guide giving disabled people and their carers the vital information to help them visit places around Cornwall.
Individual donors will be rewarded with exclusive car stickers, hoodies and T-shirts, while Cornish businesses and organisations can access discounted Accessibility Audits (normally £850), ensuring they welcome the 22% of Cornwall residents and one million annual visitors with access requirements ranging from physical needs to neurodiversity.
"Improving accessibility isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s good for business,” said Access Cornwall director Helen Martin. “The UK Purple Pound market - the spending power of disabled people and their families - is estimated at £274 billion per year.”