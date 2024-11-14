THE family of a woman who died following a collision on the A30 have paid tribute to her life.
Jean Theobold, aged 88, was died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services following a two-vehicle collision at the Plusha junction on Thursday, November 7 at around 8.25am.
Paying tribute Jean’s family said: “Our mother was an amazing lady with a youthful spirit and fiercely independent. She was a loving mother and grandma to many and will be sorely missed by all her family.
“During her younger years she worked at UKAEA as a P.A.
“She loved to keep abreast of new tech, often found in her home office surfing the net, emailing, and enjoying challenging puzzles.
“She was a keen gardener and loved tending her beautiful garden and also loved to travel, she had cruised the world and was planning her next adventure.”
The family added: “We are left traumatised and heartbroken by a tragedy and we would like to thank the emergency services and all the kind people that comforted Jean in last moments of her life.”
The police investigation remains ongoing in relation to this incident, and we ask that anyone who has any information, including dash-cam footage, that could assist the investigation contact Devon and Cornwall police.
Information can be reported by calling 101 or the force website, quoting log number 143 of 7/11/24.