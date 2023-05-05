TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died in a road traffic collision on the A30 last Sunday (April 30).
Shaun Rees, aged 55, from Truro, was confirmed deceased at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.
Shaun’s family said: “The wife and family of Shaun Rees would like to say thank you for all the kind messages and calls received after the sudden loss of a very special person.
“Shaun was a loveable, caring, funny person, who lived and loved his life for his family, friends and his VW's.
“Shaun was an active member of The Historic Volkswagen Club Committee, tragically taken from us on his way home from Stanford Hall VW Show proudly with his Concours Class award.
“You will always be in our hearts, our memories and our thoughts Shaun."
The driver of the Ford who is a man in his 70’s from the Launceston area was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers from the Alliance Armed Response, No Excuse Team and Roads Policing Team attended the scene to complete a full forensic investigation.
The road was closed overnight whilst an investigation took place at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police here quoting log number 1059 30 April.