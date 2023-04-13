Yusuf Altun, 57, known locally as Joseph, was the owner of the long-established Bodmin kebab house, Turquoise.
Mr. Altun's passing away was announced in a statement on the social media page for Turquoise, leading to an outpouring of tributes from customers and members of the local community.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Turquoise said: "It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that Joseph sadly passed away today (April 12). We know he was greatly loved by you all and will be deeply missed."
The news of Mr. Altun's passing comes two days after the business confirmed that it would be closed until further notice due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.
It also led to a number of tributes being paid to a man described as many as a 'real character'.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Councillor for Bodmin St Petroc ward said: "Joseph was one of those people that everyone knew and would have a story about him, to say he was a character was an understatement, he’d always have a smile on his face and a warm greeting for anyone that crossed his path. It’s no surprise to see the outpouring of love for him since this sad news. He was a person that was in the fabric of Bodmin and an integral part of the community. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten."
Former Mayor of Bodmin and current Bodmin Town Councillor, Andy Coppin, also joined in the tributes, saying: " I remember Turquoise when they first opened in Fore Street and the first thing that jumped out at me was Yusef's unique personality and manner. Always a smile, always a joke. He really was a character and will be hugely missed by the people of Bodmin, myself included"
Customers have also commented on the announcement issued by Turquoise with tributes of their own.
Ryan Armstrong said: "Thinking of you all. An amazing lovely guy who’d always make you smile every visit."
Sammy Ann wrote: "A truly wonderful man. So many memories over the years, so much fun and laughter. A huge loss to our community. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Sending love to you Joseph, on your final journey home."
Kay Leigh said Mr. Altun's passing would be a great loss to the community, writing: "I am so sorry to hear this. Joseph was a wonderful guy. Never forgot a face and always smiling and joking. It’s a great loss for our community. He will be missed."
Ryan Frost said: "Very sad news, I have so many memories which go such a long way back, he was one hell of a character and no doubt will be missed by everyone! RIP Joseph."
Bex Colman said Mr. Altun was 'such a character', adding: "So so sorry to hear this heartbreaking news. R.I.P Joseph, he was such a character always laughing and joking bringing cheer to the shop. Always trying to get me to have extra chilli sauce. He will be missed by all that he knew. Condolences to all the family and the turquoise team."
A fundraiser has also been set up to enable customers to help his family out after Mr. Altun's passing and can be viewed here.